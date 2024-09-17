Lunate expands offering with launch of Germany-focused ETF

(MENAFN- FGS Global) Abu Dhabi, 16 September 2024: Lunate Capital Limited, an Abu Dhabi-based global investment management firm licensed by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), a subsidiary of Lunate Holding RSC Limited, announced today the launch of the Chimera S&P Germany UCITS ETF, the first exchange traded fund (“ETF”) in the GCC to focus exclusively on the top 30 most liquid companies listed in Germany. The ETF is scheduled to list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (“ADX”) on 26 September.



The Chimera S&P Germany UCITS ETF will track the performance of the S&P Germany BMI Liquid 35/20 Capped Index, which includes the top 30 most liquid companies listed in Germany, currently featuring renowned multinational corporations such as Siemens and Mercedes-Benz. This ETF is tailored for retail investors in the UAE, offering a unique opportunity to gain exposure to Germany’s diversified and robust economy, the largest in Europe and the third largest by nominal GDP globally.



Sherif Salem, Partner & Head of Public Markets at Lunate, said: “With the launch of the Chimera S&P Germany UCITS ETF, UAE investors now have access to one of Europe's largest and strongest economies, featuring a portfolio of industry-leading global companies. Furthermore, this ETF strategically complements our existing suite of 16 ETFs listed on UAE stock markets, which already provide access to key markets in some of the biggest and most vibrant developed and emerging economies."

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), added: “ADX is pleased to welcome Lunate’s Chimera S&P Germany UCITS ETF on its platform and capital market. As the first German-focused ETF on ADX, the new investment vehicle offers investors strategic access to Europe’s largest and most diversified economy. This reinforces ADX’s ongoing efforts in providing unique investment choices for investors to capitalize on opportunities in some of the world’s high-performing and fast-growing economies. Individual investors seeking practical strategies and exposure to foreign equities and their growth opportunities can tap on ADX’s innovative suite of investment products and its direct intra-day liquidity to expand their portfolios and manage their risk exposure. Once listed, this will mark the 15th ETF listed on ADX platform and the 5th this year. We look forward to the success of Chimera S&P Germany UCITS ETF and introducing more listings in the near future.”



Hani Kablawi, Head of International, BNY, said: “In collaboration with Lunate Capital, we are delighted to support the UAE and GCC’s offer of the S&P Germany UCITS ETF as Administrator, Registrar, Transfer Agent, and Depositary. We are proud of our association with Lunate Capital, which has been visionary in launching innovative first-to-market products, providing wider access to investors, and in paving the way for Abu Dhabi to become a buyside hub in the region.”



Michael Mell, Global Head of Custom Indices at S&P Dow Jones Indices, commented: “S&P Dow Jones Indices is pleased to provide custom index solutions for Lunate Capital. We are excited to have developed the S&P Germany BMI Liquid 35/20 Capped Index for use with tracking as an integral part of the Chimera S&P Germany UCITS ETF.”



The ETF is a sub-fund of the Chimera UCITS ICAV, an open-ended Irish Collective Asset-management Vehicle (ICAV) umbrella fund with FundRock Management Company S.A. as its appointed manager. Both the sub-fund and ICAV are authorized and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. The Investment Manager of the Chimera S&P Germany UCITS ETF will be Lunate Capital Limited, a company based in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA). Bank of New York Mellon Fund Services (Ireland) Designated Activity Company has been appointed as the Administrator, Registrar and Transfer Agent of the ICAV, with the Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV Dublin branch acting as the Depositary to the ICAV. Authorized Participants (APs) for the ETF include International Securities, Arqaam Securities, EFG-Hermes and BHM Capital.





MENAFN17092024007153015390ID1108681907