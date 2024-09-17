Sharjah Safari Announces Opening Date Ticket Prices, Timings Explained

Last updated: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 8:34 AM

Sharjah Safari, the world's largest safari outside Africa, has announced the launch of the fourth season. Set to open on September 23, this season promises visitors an exceptional adventure with new events and exciting surprises.

With over 300 new animals and birds born this year, these additions showcase the success of our biodiversity preservation efforts. Visitors will enjoy the rare opportunity to witness young animals with their mothers, offering a deeper connection to nature and the life cycle. The fourth season of Sharjah Safari promises an exceptional experience that blends entertainment, learning, and exploration.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah, highlighted that the initiative reflects the vision of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in prioritising environmental care and wildlife conservation.

She said,“Witnessing the excitement in visitors' eyes, especially children, as they interact with animals in habitats that closely resemble their natural environments, and their grasp of the importance of preserving these environments, motivates us to continually enhance our programmes and activities. We eagerly anticipate welcoming more guests this season, which promises memorable experiences with unique additions and adventures. We have completed extensive logistical preparations and improvements to ensure the comfort and enjoyment of our visitors across the safari's diverse attractions.”

Sharjah Safari spans 12 diverse environments inspired by different regions of Africa, covering 8 square kilometers. These areas include (To Africa), (The Coast), (Savannah), (Serengeti), (Ngorongoro), (Moremi), (Niger Valley), and (Kalahari), each replicating the continent's unique landscapes and ecosystems. The safari is home to over 50,000 animals from more than 120 species, all housed within the Al Bardi Reserve in Al Dhaid.

Sharjah Safari is open to visitors from 8.30am to 6pm, offering a range of ticket packages including Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Each ticket type provides different levels of entertainment services, ensuring that all visitors can find a package that meets their needs and expectations.

Opening hours may vary due to special events and adverse weather conditions.

Bronze (Last bronze ticket to be sold at 4pm)

What is included: Walking safari in into Africa and Zanzibar village