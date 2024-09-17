(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Javier Milei's 2025 budget presentation has ignited positive reactions in international markets.



The Argentine president's economic proposal, unveiled on Sunday , projects an annual inflation rate of 18.3% and aims for fiscal balance.



The market's response to Milei's libertarian has been notably favorable. Risk indicators suggest increased confidence in the current administration's responsibility, encouraging foreign in Argentina.



On Monday, Argentina's country risk, measured by , reached 1,359 points-its lowest since June.



This marked improvement reflects growing trust in the nation's economic management under Milei's leadership.



Debt securities also saw a significant boost, with values rising by almost 2%. This uptick indicates heightened investor confidence in Argentina's ability to meet its financial obligations.







The proposed budget outlines ambitious economic goals for the coming years. It anticipates GDP growth of 5% in 2026, followed by a 5.5% increase in 2027.



Milei's fiscal strategy stands in stark contrast to his predecessor's approach. Under Alberto Fernández, the country risk index had soared to 2,371 points, signaling widespread market skepticism.



The commitment to eliminating the government deficit has bolstered the Central Bank's economic outlook.



In May, the institution reduced interest rates from 50% to 40%, citing increased credibility in the economic program.



This positive momentum extends beyond financial markets. The Central Bank's decision reflects growing confidence in the government's ability to achieve its zero-deficit target and control inflation.



Milei's economic vision, centered on fiscal responsibility and inflation control, appears to be gaining traction both domestically and internationally.



The coming months will be crucial in determining the long-term success of these ambitious economic reforms.



Argentina's Economic Reset Wins Global Confidence

