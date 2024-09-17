Swimming To Success With Swiss International School Dubai

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) A DAY IN THE LIFE OF SISD BOARDING STUDENT CHARLIE CHERRIER

WHEN CHARLIE CHERRIER

made the decision to leave his family in France and join the boarding programme at Swiss International School in Dubai (SISD), his primary motivation was clear: to master the English language and become bilingual. Now in his second year at SISD, Charlie reflects on how boarding has shaped his life academically, athletically and socially.

Charlie's journey to Dubai was driven by a desire to immerse himself in an English-speaking environment. 'My main motivation to join boarding was to learn English and become completely bilingual,' he shares. This ambition has paid off, with his English skills improving significantly since his arrival in August 2021. Today, Charlie is not just a proficient English speaker but also a thriving Grade 11 student deeply invested in SISD's IBCP Business and Hospitality Management course.

An athletic edge

As a competitive swimmer, Charlie quickly recognised the advantages of SISD's boarding programme. 'The best advantage of boarding is the school's facilities. I have everything I need on-site: gym, pool, and more,' he says. This convenience allows Charlie to maintain a rigorous training schedule without the hassle of commuting. His day begins early, with a 5:30am wake-up call followed by a swim training session at the SISD pool. 'After training, I enjoy breakfast with my boarding friends, and then head straight to school on campus,' he adds.

The seamless integration of learning and athletics is something Charlie values greatly. With a second training session in the evening, he has the opportunity to further hone his skills in the pool, followed by mobility and stretching exercises in the sports hall. 'In the evening, I can also train in the pool with my Speedo club and use the gym and cardio room for strength and conditioning training,' he explains.

Life at SISD

One of the surprises for Charlie upon arriving at SISD was the sheer size and scope of the campus. 'I was surprised by how large the campus and the different accommodations were in the school,' he recalls. From state-of-the-art classrooms to sports facilities and boarding rooms equipped with recreational amenities like pool and table tennis, the campus offers a well-rounded environment that supports both academic and extracurricular pursuits.

A typical day for Charlie starts early and ends fairly late, but it's a routine that he has grown accustomed to. After a day packed with classes and training, he winds down with dinner and then heads to his room to complete homework and prepare for the next day. Despite the busy schedule, Charlie emphasises the strong sense of community he feels among his peers. 'I've made a global network of friends,' he says, highlighting the diverse and inclusive atmosphere at SISD.

Preparing for a bright future

Charlie believes that the boarding experience at SISD is setting him up for success beyond Grade 12. 'We have a lot of different teachers to help us prepare in different subjects like math and business, which gives us the tools to succeed in the future whether it's university or our future professional lives,' he notes. The structured environment, combined with the support of dedicated educators, ensures students like Charlie are well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

For anyone considering boarding at SISD, Charlie's advice is straightforward: 'I would tell them not to hesitate because everything is put in place so that the student feels safe and supported and in an environment where they can succeed in their academic and sporting projects.' He also points out the unique advantages of boarding in Dubai, including the year-round sunshine and the exceptional sporting facilities that make SISD stand out.

The SISD Community

Charlie's journey at SISD has not gone unnoticed. Megan La Caze, Head of Secondary School at SISD, praises his progress: 'Charlie's English has improved significantly since he first arrived in Dubai in 2021, and he is now a part of our IBCP Business and Hospitality Management course which he is greatly invested in. He is a great example of a well-rounded student academically, athletically and socially.'

Caroline Potel, Head Coach at Speedo, echoes these sentiments, highlighting the benefits of the SISD-Speedo partnership. 'SISD stands as Dubai's premier school for achieving athletic and academic excellence within the IB framework. Since our partnership began in 2018, we have jointly developed a custom swimming programme that spans from early years to elite levels, fostering sportsmanship and water safety from a younger age.

“Swimmers worldwide are now seeking out and enrolling in the school, drawn by the bilingual curriculum, exceptional facilities, and an incredible team of academic and PE/Sports professionals. Our international swimmers benefit from the boarding options at SISD, enabling them to realise their potential early on, surrounded by optimal support, nutritious food, quality education, and high-performance training.'

“The Speedo Swim Squad takes immense pride in creating and in managing the Swim Academy at SISD, and we anticipate even greater achievements ahead.”

For Charlie, SISD is more than just a school; it's a place where he is growing, learning and thriving in every aspect of his life. From early morning swim practices to late-night study sessions, every day brings him one step closer to his goals.

Quick Facts about Charlie:



He joined SISD in August 2021

He's currently in Grade 11 (17 years old)

His family lives in France He sees his family a few times a year, either in France or Dubai