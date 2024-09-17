Afghan Journalists Are Not Safe In Pakistan, Says AJSO

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The armed attack on Afghan journalist Abdul Aziz Sakhi Zada, residing in Islamabad, Pakistan, has sparked reactions from organizations supporting journalists.

These organizations have expressed concerns about the safety of Afghan journalists by releasing statements.

The Afghanistan Journalists Safety Organization (AJSO) announced that after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, Afghan journalists no longer feel safe, even in countries like Pakistan.

The organization called on Islamabad to arrest those responsible for the attack on Abdul Aziz Sakhi Zada, a former presenter for Ariana News.

In a statement released on Monday, September 16, the organization urged the protection and security of Afghan journalists worldwide.

The organization added that journalists who fled to third countries to save their lives no longer feel secure in those places.

The Federation of Afghan Journalists in Exile also expressed its concerns about the situation of Afghan journalists in Pakistan and called on Pakistani security officials to investigate the incident.

In a statement on Monday, the federation noted that this is the third attack on journalists recently in Islamabad.

Some Afghan visual media have also expressed concern over the recent attacks on journalists. Inside Afghanistan, journalists continue to face restrictions, lack of access to information, and censorship.

Another organization, the Afghan House of Free Expression, condemned the attack on its X (formerly Twitter) page, stating that Mr. Sakhi Zada was injured in the head during the assault.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on Abdul Aziz Sakhi Zada, a former Ariana TV journalist, late Sunday, September 15, in the E-11 area of Islamabad, wounding him.

“It was 10 pm yesterday when I left the house. I hadn't gone far when I was shot in the head. The doctors said the bullet was removed from my head. Yesterday, I was in shock and didn't feel much, but today, I'm in pain and feeling unwell,” Sakhi Zada said.

He mentioned that this wasn't the first time he was attacked. While in Afghanistan, he was also beaten by gunmen in the Chelsoton area of Kabul.

Since the Taliban's return to power, many journalists have left Afghanistan, with some fleeing to neighboring countries such as Iran and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, several Afghan journalists residing in Pakistan have expressed fear following the recent attacks on their colleagues, worrying about their security.

The repeated attacks on Afghan journalists in Pakistan have raised serious concerns about their safety and well-being. Despite fleeing Afghanistan to escape threats, many Afghan journalists in Pakistan now face similar risks.

Human rights and journalist advocacy organizations are calling for immediate investigations and better protection for these journalists, as the escalating situation threatens the freedom of the press and the lives of those reporting.

