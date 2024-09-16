La-Z-Boy Incorporated Appoints Stitch Fix CEO Matt Baer To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONROE, Mich., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, today announced that Matt Baer has been named to the company's Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2025. The appointment will expand the Board to 11 members.



Mr. Baer is a seasoned and customer-centric executive who brings extensive retail leadership experience across a variety of disciplines to the Board. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX), the leading personal styling service, where he is driving a transformation effort. Mr. Baer joined Stitch Fix from Macy's, where he served as the Chief Customer and Digital Officer. Previously, Mr. Baer was Vice President of eCommerce at Walmart.com, where he played a key role in the transformation and scale of Walmart's digital business.

“Matt is a highly respected retail leader with demonstrable career success in leading transformations and driving innovation in the retail space. It is this leadership, combined with his experience in growing the digital businesses at Macy's and Walmart, that make him an excellent addition, and we are pleased to welcome him to our Board,” said Melinda Whittington, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated.

Whittington continued,“He will undoubtedly have a notable impact as we continue to execute our Century Vision growth strategy, which will position La-Z-Boy Incorporated for the next 100 years.”

Michael Lawton, Chair of the Board, said,“Matt's appointment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to bring fresh perspectives to the La-Z-Boy Incorporated Board during a transformative time for the company. Our Board and executive leadership team look forward to working with him and benefiting from the insights he will bring.”

Mr. Baer holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and a Juris Doctor from Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University.

A full listing of the La-Z-Boy Incorporated Board of Directors can be found at: .

Media Contact:

Cara Klaer, Corporate Communications: (734) 598-0652; ...

Mark Becks, Investor Relations: (734) 457-9538; ...

