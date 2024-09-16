California WIC Association And CDPH WIC Celebrate 50 Years Of Impact At The State Capitol

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Save the Date the Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the WIC Program

CA WIC Association & CDPH WIC celebrate WIC's 50th anniversary at the State Capitol, highlighting 50 years of support for maternal & child health.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- California WIC Association and CDPH WIC Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the WIC Program at the State Capitol

On September 24th, 2024, the California WIC Association and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) WIC Division will host a celebration marking the 50th anniversary of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), a program of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The event will take place on the west side of the California State Capitol and feature a lineup of distinguished speakers, including California WIC Director Fariha Chowdhury and Chad Davis-Montgomery, USDA, California state health leaders and elected officials, as well as WIC staff and participants.

Event Details:

● Date: September 24, 2024

● Time: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM

● Location: West Side of California State Capitol, Sacramento, CA

WIC has been a cornerstone of public health and nutrition for half a century, providing vital services to low-income expecting and postpartum parents and young children. The program has played a crucial role in improving maternal and child health outcomes, ensuring access to nutritious foods, nutrition education, and lactation support services for millions of families.

"We are thrilled to commemorate 50 years of the WIC program and its profound impact on the health and well-being of California's families and families all over the United States," said Megan Esparza, Executive Director of the California WIC Association. "This celebration is an opportunity to honor the unparalleled dedication of WIC staff, the commitment of WIC's community partners, and, most importantly, the resilience and strength of the families WIC serves."

The celebration will include reflections on the program's achievements, opportunities to hear firsthand accounts from WIC participants about how the program has positively impacted their lives, and live entertainment. Notable speakers will include:

● Kate Sheehy, Butte County WIC

● Kelsey Hill, CinnaMoms PHFE WIC, Los Angeles

● Dr. Diana Ramos, California Surgeon General

● Richard Figueroa, Office of the Governor

● Michelle Baass, Director, CA Department of Health Care Services

● Dr. Melissa Marshall, California Primary Care Association

● Senator Josh Newman, (SD 29-Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino)

The event will also feature informational booths from community partners and materials showcasing the vital services provided by WIC.

About WIC: The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is a federal assistance program of the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for healthcare and nutrition of low-income pregnant parents, breastfeeding/chestfeeding parents, and children under the age of five. Since its inception in 1974, WIC has been a lifeline for millions of families, promoting healthy pregnancies, proper nutrition, and positive health outcomes for children.

About California WIC Association: The California WIC Association is a non-profit organization dedicated since 1992 to supporting and advancing the WIC program in California. The Association advocates for policies and practices that enhance the healthmand well-being of women, infants, and children, and works to ensure that all eligible families have access to WIC services.

Join us in celebrating 50 years of WIC and its continued commitment to supporting the

health of California's families. Together, we can ensure a healthier future for generations

to come.

###

