Royal Enfield Launches The Bullet 350 'Battalion Black' Edition In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Royal Enfield, global leader in the mid-size (250cc-750cc) motorcycle segment, launched the Bullet 350 'Battalion Black' . A shining symbol of limitless resilience and an enduring name in motorcycling and automotive history, the Royal Enfield Bullet continues its legacy with the Battalion Black edition paying tribute to the Bullet riding community . With the old-school aesthetics that resonate deeply with brand loyalists and enthusiasts, the Bullet Battalion Black edition is set to create a new level of excitement amongst Bullet enthusiasts this festive season . Test rides and bookings for the new motorcycle will be available starting today across 20+ stores in Jammu & Kashmir, where the legacy of the Bullet is most celebrated.

With over nine decades of being in continuous production and unbroken legacy, the Royal Enfield Bullet, continues to uphold its iconic status even today. This design of the new Bullet Battalion Black edition makes it aspirational for those who seek a vintage touch to their favourite motorcycle. Royal Enfield has dialed-up the nostalgia quotient by bringing back a few elements that are reminiscent of the erstwhile Bullet design, such as the bench seat, vintage-styled tail lamp mounting and unit, the signature hand-painted golden pinstripes, tank and side panel badges, chrome rims with spoke wheels and black mirrors. The Bullet Battation Black edition will have 300mm front discs and 153mm rear drum brakes, with single channel ABS.

Speaking about the launch of the Bullet 350 Battalion Black, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield said,“The Bullet is a motorcycle that has been an integral part of our cultural landscape for generations. The new Battalion Black edition is a tribute to our community and our loyal riders, who have kept the spirit of the Bullet alive, and it is also a celebration of the Bullet's unbroken legacy. This edition, with the old-school design elements and extraordinary ride experience, embodies everything our riders love about the Bullet – its dependability and unmatched character.”

In the challenging terrains and beautiful landscapes of Jammu & Kashmir, the Bullet has been more than just a mode of transport-it has been a trusted companion. The 'Battalion Black' edition ensures that this companionship continues, providing riders with a motorcycle that is as dependable as it is stylish. The motorcycle will be available for test rides across all 20+ authorised Royal Enfield stores in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meticulously crafted, the Battalion Black edition is also developed on the J-platform that offers performance and authentic ride experience. Powered by the robust 349cc engine, the motorcycle delivers 20.2 PS of maximum power at 6100 rpm and 27 Nm of maximum torque at 4000 rpm. The Battalion Black edition will be offered just above the military variant, making it highly accessible and aspirational. The other two, the Black Gold and Standard will continue to be the top and mid-variants in the line-up, respectively.

