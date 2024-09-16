Pete Pallarés Announces The Release Of His Debut Book

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Author: Pete Pallarés

Book Cover

Happiness Declassified

LAS VEGAS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Co-author Pete Pallarés is proud to announce the release of his first book, Happiness Declassified (HD). The details the transformative power of a positive mindset through the exploration of Cognitive Psychology. We can use this transformative power to achieve happiness under any circumstance, even amid life's worst storms, because it's all in our control and we have the power to change it.

Pallarés teams up with internationally renown psychologist and best selling author Rafael Santandreu in an epic book for everyone to read.

In Happiness Declassified, the reader will find one of the most successful philosophies to achieve happiness. First example, Stephen Hawking, the renown scientist practiced this philosophy. He was wheelchair wheel chair bound, suffered from ALS and was unable to move or even speak. Yet, he became one of the best scientists of all time and above all, someone very happy and fulfilled.

Some of the most successful, accomplished and happiest people are those who "need little to live": only shelter, food and drink. If you don't need anything else: financial security, a partner, to be good looking or smart, life becomes a much easier experience.

If you transform your self-talk every day, you will change your emotional world. You will have to do this exercise despite any adversity that has happened to you during the day.

When we do that exercise every day, intensely, over any adversity, big or small you will find that:

- Adversity, in general, will no longer seem so terrible

- Our emotional world will improve a lot

- We will have much more space for enjoyment, to enjoy life

- We will become stronger and happier



About the Author:

Pete Pallarés M.A BTL2, EJD, is the Founder and Executive Chairman of the Center for Social Dynamics (2012) and Best Steps Testing (2016) and the Pedro Pallares Foundation (2017). Active in the field of Autism and developmental disabilities for over 28 years, Pete has devoted much of his time working in research, diagnosis and the treatment of autism and developmental disabilities across cultures and languages in the US as well as how to bring access to services to everyone in need of those in order to live to their lives to their fullest potential. Pete has provided for the past 28 years intervention programs for a wide range of patients, from high-functioning children to very challenging individuals. His specialization includes unpacking and analyzing the cultural dynamics within a setting, an environment, or an individual to create and deliver the best care possible. Pete has worked closely with leading researchers and practitioners to bridge the research-practice gap for best practices and outcomes for all, he believes deeply that the voices of individuals and families must guide and shape all of our treatment efforts.

A native from Barcelona, Catalunya, he spends time in his native Barcelona, the Bay Area, Latin-America and now, his new home in the state of Nevada... helping communities achieve life long well-being.

Pedro Pallarés

Pallarés Literary Seal

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.