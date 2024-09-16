Director/PDMR Shareholding

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company announces that on 16 September 2024, Hasan Kazmi a PDMR, cancelled their participation in the 2022 Sharesave Scheme, resulting in the lapse of options (and return of the accumulated savings) originally granted to them on 30 September 2022 with an exercise price of £4.2933 per share.

Hasan Kazmi has made an application to participate in the 2024 Sharesave scheme. A further announcement will be made once any option is granted to them.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.