Explore, Share And Learn With BWY At The Om Yoga Show

(MENAFN- Pressat) The British Wheel of Yoga (BWY) will be showcasing yoga's diverse styles through nine teacher-led sessions at the Om Yoga Show at Alexandra Palace, from Friday 18 October to Sunday 20 October 2024.

Visitors to the BWY Open Stage, adjacent to stand S9, can explore sessions including chair yoga, yoga for pain relief and partner yoga. Catering to all levels, these showcase BWY's commitment to making yoga accessible to everyone. Full details of the line-up are below.

BWY are also showcasing Yoga in Action – taking yoga beyond the mat to help drive meaningful change in communities. They will be launching their first yoga summit in November, held in partnership with SOAS University of London. This day-long event marks the start of their 60th anniversary year and focuses on yoga's power to create social impact in settings such as the NHS and prisons.

“At BWY, our mission is to make the transformative power of yoga accessible to everyone,” said Diana O'Reilly, BWY Chair.“The Om Yoga Show is the ideal venue to showcase our diverse styles and emphasise our Yoga in Action campaign, which integrates yoga's values into daily life. We aim to empower individuals to create positive change in themselves and their communities.”

Om Show Line-Up

Friday

11.45am-12.15pm – Angela Brier-Stephenson: Mindful Yoga with a Chair

2-2.30 pm – Kate Holly: Release, Relax and Revive!

4.15-4.45pm – Susan Smith: East meets East with a Marriage of Yoga and Qi Gong

Saturday

12.15-12.45pm – Debbie Howdle: Uplifting Partner Yoga

1.45-2.15pm – Jyoti Jo Manuel: Yoga as a Therapeutic Tool for Special Needs

Nahdeannah Francis-Pennant: Airflow for Freedom and Joy

Sunday

11.15-11.45am – Irina Yordanova: Ayurveda in Asana Practice with Irina Yordanova

12.45-1.15pm – Dora Kisyakova: Pain Relief

3-3.30pm - Sharon Ramdassingh-Dow: Finding Stillness - Meditation & Chanting

About BWY

The British Wheel of Yoga (BWY) is committed to sharing yoga's transformative power and rich heritage through events and education. Guided by yoga's principles and traditions, BWY's mission is to enrich lives through yoga, increasing accessibility and inclusivity. Established as a registered charity in 1965 and recognised as the National Governing Body for Yoga by Sport England and Sport Wales, BWY serves more than 5000 members and is supported by a 100-strong local volunteer network and a small central team.