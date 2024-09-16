Cambodian PM Sends Condolences To Neighbouring Countries Over Typhoon Yagi, Flood Disasters

(MENAFN- IANS) Phnom Penh, Sep 16 (IANS) Cambodian Prime Hun Manet has expressed his deepest sympathy to Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam over the heavy casualties and property damage caused by Typhoon Yagi and massive floods.

In a letter to Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, chairman of Myanmar's State Administration Council, on Sunday, Hun Manet said he was saddened to learn about dozens of deaths caused by severe floods around Nay Pyi Taw amid heavy rains from Typhoon Yagi, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the and friendly people of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar at this difficult time, particularly the bereaved families," he said. "I also extend my wishes to those injured for a full and speedy recovery."

In another letter to Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Cambodian leader said he had learned with sadness about the loss of many lives, injuries and extensive damage to property and infrastructure in north and northeast Thailand from heavy floods caused by Typhoon Yagi in recent days.

"On behalf of the Royal Government and people of Cambodia, I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to the Government and friendly people of Thailand, especially the families of the victims," he said.

"I am confident that, under your able leadership, the resilient people of Thailand will rapidly overcome this disaster." In a letter to Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Hun Manet said he was profoundly saddened to learn about the casualties and massive damage to properties, infrastructure and crops caused by Typhoon Yagi ravaging several northern provinces of Vietnam recently.

"I extend my deepest condolences and profound sympathies to you, the Government and people of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, particularly the bereaved families, at this difficult time," he said. "I am confident that, under your able leadership, the resilient people of Vietnam will overcome this natural disaster."

Widespread flooding in Myanmar has left at least 113 people dead and 64 missing, according to the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council on Sunday.

For Vietnam, as of Monday morning, Typhoon Yagi and the consequent landslides and floods have left 292 dead and 38 missing, according to the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority.