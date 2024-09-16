Make Your Christmas Shopping Count With Cards For Good Causes

(MENAFN- Pressat) Annual charity pop-ups return to the heart of local communities next month



As the festive season approaches, why not make your Christmas shopping count for more this year? Cards For Good Causes is returning for 2024, offering you the chance to support both charities and your local community with every card or gift you purchase.

Save the date for Friday 27th September at 10am, for the grand opening of the Cards For Good Causes flagship shop at Holy Trinity Church 146 Sloane Street, London. The pop-up will be buzzing with holiday spirit and welcoming visitors until 21st December. This marks the start of a wave of pop-up shops rolling out across the UK throughout October. Every purchase will generate vital funds for charities making a real difference, transforming your Christmas shopping into an act of kindness.

Why visit Cards For Good Causes? The pop-ups are about more than just beautiful cards and holiday essentials, they're a chance to support meaningful causes. Every purchase supports both national charities and your local community. Over the last decade, Cards For Good Causes has raised more than £22.5 million for a network of over 100 charities, including NSPCC, RSPA, WaterAid, Shelter, Carers UK and The Ramblers. In addition, they've contributed over £2.7 million to local churches, libraries and community projects - ensuring your purchases make a difference close to home.

Step into a world of festive magic at your local Cards For Good Causes pop-up shop, and discover an enchanting array of greeting cards, advent calendars and a wider range of gifts than ever before, which are sure to ignite your holiday spirit. But the experience doesn't end there - explore a stunning selection of gift wrap, decorations, stationery and homeware, all while making a meaningful difference to the causes and communities you care about. To find your nearest shop visit: .

Can't make it to your local pop-up? The full range is available online with same-day dispatch and free shipping on orders over £40: .

Christine Ansell, CEO of Cards For Good Causes says:“In these times when every penny counts, we're delighted to offer shoppers a unique opportunity to support charities that are changing lives while also strengthening local communities. Thanks to our committed partners, seasonal staff and local volunteers, we're returning to the hearts of neighbourhoods across the country, providing a meaningful way for people to give this Christmas.”

As the UK's largest multi-charity Christmas card organisation, Cards For Good Causes has opened shops around the UK each year since 1959, making it a cornerstone of festive charitable giving. This year, your support is needed more than ever. As you deck the halls and fill your stockings, keep in mind that every card or gift you choose helps fund vital charities and support local communities. Together, we can make a lasting impact this Christmas.

