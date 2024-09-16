Red Cross Refutes Fake News About Food Parcels Being Distributed To Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fake information is being spread in telegram channels that the Red Cross will allegedly give every family in Ukraine a food package on September 16.

The Ukrainian Red Cross reported this on , Ukrinform reports.

“Fake information is being spread in telegram channels that on September 16, the Ukrainian Red Cross will allegedly give every family currently in Ukraine a food package in honor of the organization's 30th anniversary. The fraudsters refer to the president of the organization. Be careful - this is false information,” the message says.

French FM condemns attack on convoy of International Committee ofin Donetsk region

The organization emphasized:“The Ukrainian Red Cross is the largest humanitarian organization in Ukraine, which is more than 106 years old! All important news is reported by the Ukrainian Red Cross through its official communication channels,” and urged to report fake information by email: ....

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a fake channel of the Red Cross of Ukraine appeared on Telegram , which collects personal data of users.