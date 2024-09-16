Keyless Selected For Microsoft For Startups Pegasus Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Keyless joins the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program, gaining AI tools, guidance, and support to expand its reach.

- Tom Davis, Partner at Microsoft for StartupsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Keyless , one of the leaders in privacy-preserving biometric authentication, is proud to announce its selection for the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program . The Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program supports promising companies by providing access to AI services, expert guidance, and tools to expand market reach.Keyless is known for its privacy-preserving form of biometric authentication that combines the best of local and centralized biometrics. Unlike traditional local biometrics, which store data on the device, or centralized biometrics, which store data on servers, Keyless uses a unique cryptographic technique to encrypt biometric data on cloud servers. This method ensures user privacy by transforming biometric data so it no longer legally qualifies as biometric data.Keyless integrates with Microsoft's ecosystem including Azure Active Directory B2C and Microsoft Entra ID, allowing organizations to deploy Keyless within their Microsoft environment.Fabian Eberle, Keyless Co-founder and COO, stated,“Joining the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program is an important step for us and we're delighted to be able to work together on a new initiative. This collaboration will help us continue to scale globally and advance our mission of providing strong multi-factor authentication that does not compromise on user privacy.”Tom Davis, Partner at Microsoft for Startups, added,“Keyless' approach to enhancing security and privacy aligns with our mission to empower organizations. We look forward to working together to provide advanced security solutions to our joint customers.”Through this relationship, Keyless will be able to further use its technology within the Microsoft ecosystem, offering one of the most secure and privacy-focused biometric authentication solutions to a broader audience.For more information about Keyless, visit .

