Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For Monday, September 16, 2024

Brazil's economic landscape is showing signs of resilience and growth, with the recently revising its 2024 growth forecast upward to 3.2% from 2.5%.



This optimistic outlook is supported by stronger-than-expected economic indicators, including a 1.4% GDP expansion in the second quarter of 2024.



Brazil experiences slight deflation of 0.02% in August 2024, marking the first deflationary month since June 2023.



The government revises 2024 inflation forecast upward from 3.9% to 4.25%.

Concerns grow over price stability in Brazil for the coming year despite recent deflationary data.





Monetary Policy Focus

All eyes are on the upcoming "Super Wednesday" this week, with both the Brazilian Central Bank's Copom and the U.S. Federal Reserve set to announce interest rate decisions on the same day.



For Brazil, expectations are shifting towards a potential rate hike. After 11 weeks of stability, economists now anticipate a 25-basis-point increase in each of the three remaining rate-setting meetings this year.



This change in outlook is driven by stronger economic growth and persistent inflationary pressures.

Market Performance

The Ibovespa, Brazil's main stock index, closed last Friday at 134,881 points, up 0.64% for the day and 0.34% for the week.



This positive performance came despite some volatility, with early gains of up to 1.30% moderating later in the session.

International Context

U.S. markets ended last week on a high note, with the S&P 500 rising 0.5% on Friday to close within 0.7% of its all-time high.



This optimism is partly fueled by expectations of potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, with the futures market now reflecting a 43% chance of a 0.50 percentage point cut.

Key Events This Week









Azul Airlines' stock soared 20% on progress in debt restructuring



Stoneco is strategically shifting focus by selling Linx and refocusing on its core fintech business

Multiplan is expanding its Golden Lake project, Porto Alegre's first private neighborhood



Release of the BCB Focus Report at 8:25 AM
IGP-10 inflation index and first day of the Copom meeting
Critical "Super Wednesday" with both Copom and Fed interest rate decisions
Federal Revenue data release
Corporate Highlights
Azul Airlines' stock soared 20% on progress in debt restructuring
Stoneco is strategically shifting focus by selling Linx and refocusing on its core fintech business
Multiplan is expanding its Golden Lake project, Porto Alegre's first private neighborhood
Long-term Outlook
While Brazil's economic indicators are showing positive momentum, challenges remain. Fitch Ratings notes that regaining an investment-grade credit rating is still a distant goal for Brazil, requiring sustained fiscal discipline and economic reforms.
As we navigate this crucial week for monetary policy, investors should closely monitor the Copom and Fed decisions, as they will likely have significant implications for Brazil's economic trajectory and market performance in the coming months.