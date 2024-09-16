Qur'anic Botanic Garden Participates In IUCN Conservation Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qur'anic Botanic Garden (QBG) recently participated in the 10th Regional Conservation Forum (RCF) of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Regional Office for West Asia (ROWA), hosted by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh from September 9 to 11.

Through its participating delegation, the Qur'anic Botanic Garden reviewed its flagship conservation programme, represented by its initiative to revive Qatari meadows in cooperation with the of Environment and Climate Change, as well as its efforts to plant 2.5 million trees as part of Qatar's efforts to plant 10 million trees by 2030.

The Garden participated in the exhibition on the sidelines of the Forum by showcasing its scientific publications and documentation of its internal and external plant conservation programs in the State of Qatar. It also highlighted the results achieved through technical protocols for the reintroduction of plants mentioned in the Holy Quran and Hadith, focusing on the State of Qatar's native plants and its leading project to revive Rawdat Al Faras on Dukhan Road.

The Garden also showcased its publication about the Qatari Acacia tortilis published by Hamad Bin Khalifa University Publishing Press (HBKU Press). The book offers a comprehensive environmental survey and agricultural and ecological studies on this culturally and environmentally significant tree in Qatar. Additionally, the garden's booth featured its social media application, allowing the public to explore the garden's plants across various geographical environments.

Director of the Qur'anic Botanic Garden Fatima Al-Khulaifi emphasized that participating in this important regional forum reflects QBG's great efforts to preserve the plant component of the Qatari environment, especially the rehabilitation of meadows, which are an incubating environment for biodiversity and serve as a legacy for future generations, aligning with Qatar's Vision 2030 for sustainable environmental development.