Innovation, Technology And Global Challenges Key Themes Of IATA’S World Safety And Operations Conference

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GENEVA, Switzerland – The International Air Association (IATA) announced that the theme for the 2024 World Safety and Operations (WSOC) is“Embracing Innovation and for Safe and Efficient Operations.” WSOC will take place from 1-3 October 2024 in Marrakech, Morocco, hosted by Royal Air Maroc .

This year's event takes place against a backdrop of growing operational challenges, regional conflicts, security threats, and extreme weather events, among others.

“Airlines face common challenges with an operating environment that is growing more complex. At the same time, technological advances, including AI, are offering ever greater potential in support of safe and efficient operations. WSOC 2024 is the forum for industry leaders and experts to share knowledge and experience to make the industry even more resilient and robust in the face of emerging challenges,” said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General.

“Safety is aviation's highest priority and the cornerstone of every airline's operation. For Royal Air Maroc, hosting WSOC is an opportunity to contribute to strengthening the industry's performance while redoubling our own efforts. This is in particularly sharp focus at Royal Air Maroc as we embark on a major expansion to become a 200-aircraft airline by 2037. This growth will bring economic and social benefits across Morocco and Africa and contribute to the region's preparations for the 2030 FIFA Football World Cup,” said Abdelhamid ADDOU, chairman of the board and CEO of Royal Air Maroc, who will give a keynote speech at the event and participate in the opening plenary panel.

