BRICS Media Summit Wraps In Moscow
9/15/2024 7:17:35 PM
The 7th BRICS media Summit wrapped in Moscow on Sunday,
Azernews reports.
The summit featured panel discussions on "The role of the BRICS
media community in strengthening stability and cooperation in the
multipolar world".
The roundtable discussions, attended by Vugar Aliyev, Chairman
of the Board of AZERTAC , was moderated by Mikhail Gusman, First
Deputy Director General of TASS.
As part of the event, the winners of the international
competition dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the Russian News
Agency TASS, involving students of humanities faculties of CIS
countries and public higher education institutions, were awarded.
Among the winners was also Nargila Maharramova, a student of
Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University.
Andrey Kondrashov, TASS Director General, and Academician Yefim
Pivovar, Chairman of the Coordination Council of the Forum of
Rectors of Humanities Universities and Deans of Humanities
Faculties of the CIS presented diplomas to the winners.
Students from 50 CIS universities, submitting their essays on
the topic "TASS in CIS information processes," participated in the
competition.
The BRICS Media Summit concluded with the adoption of the Final
Declaration.
