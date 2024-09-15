Ukraine Already Raised $675M Through ZBROYARI Initiative - Kamyshin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the ZBROYARI: Freedom initiative, Ukraine has received confirmation from international partners on the purchase of weapons from domestic producers, for a total sum of $675 million.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, a freelance adviser to the President of Ukraine on strategic issues, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to Kamyshin, the defense events were held as part of the Yalta European Strategy forum and on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

“I once again emphasized to my colleagues that Ukraine needs additional funding for the purchase of Ukrainian-made weapons. The ZBROYARI initiative is functioning effectively and has already secured $675 million in confirmed commitments, but we need even more,” he wrote.

As reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already received 18 new Bohdana artillery systems manufactured with financial support from Denmark. Denmark became the first NATO country to directly finance Ukrainian arms and ammunition production.