Ukraine's Victory Plan Includes Five Points - President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's victory plan, which President Volodymyr Zelensky intends to present to U.S. President Joe Biden, includes five points.

Zelensky said this in an interview with CNN journalist Fareed Zakaria, Ukrinform reports.

The head of state confirmed that he would speak with Biden about how to strengthen Ukraine's position before the second Peace Summit, otherwise, Russian leader Vladimir would not take part in it.

"Yes, I will speak with him about how to strengthen us before the peace summit in order to be in a strong position, because solutions or decisions are good when you are strong. Otherwise, Putin will not even take part in it. Otherwise, they will not be interested in any kind of circumstances how they can stop the war," Zelensky said.

The president said that he has a "victorious plan," and for Ukraine, victory means "being very strong" and "ready for strong diplomacy."

Zelensky clarified that the peace plan includes four basic points and "plus" one that Ukraine will need after the war. In particular, they concern security, as well as military and economic support.

"I will share them [points of the plan] with Joe Biden. It's about security. It's about the geopolitical place for Ukraine. It's about very strong military support available to us and that we should be free in how to use one or another item. It's about economic support, decisions, which I think will be interesting," Zelensky said.