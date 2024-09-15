Maxim Investment Group Unifies Its Brands Under New Entity

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In celebration of Maxim Mall's 8th anniversary in New Cairo, Maxim Group announced the consolidation of its brands under the new entity, Maxim Commercial and Entertainment Centres. This entity will manage the group's portfolio of commercial, administrative, and entertainment centers, aligning with the group's vision to strengthen its leadership across Egypt's investment sectors.

Nihal Issa, Chief Marketing Officer at Maxim Investment Group, said:“Based on an extensive study conducted over the past year, our research and development team recommended unifying the brand for all projects offering commercial, administrative, and entertainment services under the new banner of Maxim Commercial and Entertainment Centres. We continue to seek investment opportunities that bolster local investments, support the national economy, and contribute to job creation. We remain committed to the highest standards of quality and transparency and will continue to fulfil our promises by delivering our projects on time and with the highest efficiency levels.”

Maxim Commercial and Entertainment Centres currently manage three major projects, Maxim Mall New Cairo, Maxim Royal Walk in New Cairo near the Ring Road and Royal Kempinski Hotel, and Maxim Mall Shinzo on the new Shinzo Abe Axis, serving the areas of New Cairo, Mokattam, Nasr City, and Heliopolis. Maxim Mall New Cairo houses approximately 250 stores from renowned global brands, along with a variety of entertainment facilities and premium government services. The group aims to attract more prestigious brands in the future, enhancing the shopping and entertainment experience for its customers and realizing its vision of providing comprehensive destinations that meet the needs of the Egyptian market.