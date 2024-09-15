Premier League: Arsenal Secure Bragging Rights Over Spurs With 1-0 Win In North London Derby

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Sep 15 (IANS) Arsenal secured bragging rights over Tottenham Hotspur thanks to Gabriel Magalhaes' lone goal victory in the North London Derby at the Tottenham Hotspur here on Sunday. With this 1-0 win, Arsenal have recorded three successive away league wins at Tottenham in the North London Derby for the first time since 1988 as Spurs still look to record their first victory over the Gunners since 2022.

Although Arsenal have been the better side in the past two seasons, the side suffered several injuries before the game. With captain Martin Odegaard, and Mikel Merino both missing out with injuries and Declan Rice being suspended controversially, the Gunners did not have their first-choice midfield pairings and started the game with Thomas Partey, Jorginho and forward Leandro Trossard having to drop down to midfield.

With a highly depleted squad, Arteta went into the game being forced to keep five teenagers on the bench on Sunday in Heaven (17), Kacurri (18), Lewis-Skelly (17), Nwaneri (17), Kabia (18).

It was Spurs on the front foot first, Dominic Solanke and Heung-Min Son combining in five minutes to fashion a chance for Dejan Kulusevski at the near post, David Raya kept his nerves to make the save.

A glorious chance presented itself to the home side 10 minutes later when the Gunners tried to play out from the back, Son got a toe on a pass which sent the ball straight to Solanke on the edge of the area but he couldn't get the ball out from his feet as Saliba covered the gap rapidly.

As expected, both teams were fierce in the first half which saw referee Jarred Gillett hand out seven yellow cards, the most in the opening 45 minutes in Premier League history, to William Saliba, Jurrien Timber, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur were the players booked.

Despite the number of attacks the home side was making; it was Arsenal who once again scored a goal through a set piece. Bukayo Saka's corner found a towering Gabriel Magalhaes in the box who guided the ball in the back of the net for his 15th Premier League goal. In the 64th minute.

"I am so happy, it is a big derby and we are so happy to win here. Let's enjoy it now. It means a lot to score the winner, I had difficult times in the game but then we scored from a corner," said the Brazilian in the post-game interview.