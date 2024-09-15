Ukraine Receives 18 New Bohdana Howitzers Purchased By Denmark
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian armed forces have already received 18 new Bohdana self-propelled howitzers manufactured with financial support from Denmark.
Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said this in his speech at the Yalta European Strategy forum, Ukrinform reports, citing the Militarnyi news outlet.
According to Poulsen, the Bohdana artillery pieces, the purchase of which was financed by Denmark, are already in service.
He said that Denmark placed an order for the production of 18 Bohdana howitzers in July, and this weekend they were already handed over to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The minister also noted that it is much easier to purchase weapons directly in Ukraine, as well as to ensure their technical and material support, since much less money is needed for this. He also called on European countries to finance the production of weapons in Ukraine.
Earlier reports said that Denmark had become the first NATO country to finance Ukrainian arms and ammunition production directly.
