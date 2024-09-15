Commercial Bank Celebrated Its Eighth CB Young Bankers Program

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital solutions in Qatar, has successfully concluded its eighth CB Young Bankers summer internship program for the youth of Qatar. The program was initially launched in 2014 under the purview of Commercial Bank's Premium Banking Services.

The occasion took place at Commercial Plaza for interns who were cited for successful completion of the internship, in the presence of parents and senior management.

This CSR initiative is one of many undertaken by the Bank and focuses on empowering the next generation with essential knowledge of retail banking, money management, and the seamless benefits of digital banking.

Through hands-on experiences at Commercial Bank's Premium Lounges and Flagship Branches, participants gained practical insights into financial responsibility and the importance of saving for the future.

The CB Young Bankers program has solidified its place as a cornerstone of Commercial Bank's calendar, taking place every July and August.

Commenting on this CSR initiative, Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank, said,“We believe that with the right support, anything is possible for Qatar's youth. This program has been designed to educate the youth about retail banking and financial management, giving them a valuable competitive edge over their peers.”

Reham S. Thawabi, AGM, Senior Director, Premium Banking at Commercial Bank, said“Since its inception in 2014, the CB Young Bankers program has empowered over 500 young minds, fostering self-confidence and equipping them with foundational banking knowledge-laying a strong pillar for their future careers and financial management success.