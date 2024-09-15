Natatorium Of Southeast University By Zhou Qi Studio Wins Silver In A' Architecture Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Natatorium of Southeast University

Zhou Qi Studio's Innovative Natatorium Design Recognized with Prestigious A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The esteemed A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected design competitions, has announced Zhou Qi Studio as a Silver winner in the Architecture , Building and Structure Design category for their exceptional work, "Natatorium of Southeast University." This highly prestigious recognition underscores the innovative and impactful nature of the natatorium design within the architecture industry.The Natatorium of Southeast University, with its unique use of continuous circular arches and seamless integration of roof and wall, exemplifies the cutting-edge design principles that the A' Architecture Awards seek to celebrate. This recognition highlights the design's relevance to current architectural trends, its alignment with industry best practices, and its potential to inspire future innovations in the field.Zhou Qi Studio's award-winning natatorium design stands out for its fluid and dynamic interplay of space, light, and materials. The continuous curved surfaces create a rhythmic sense of movement, while the interplay of concrete, water, sunlight, and shadow stimulate a strong sense of place. The use of cast-in-place concrete and dry-hung terracotta tiles showcases the designers' commitment to sustainability and authenticity in material selection.This Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Zhou Qi Studio's dedication to pushing the boundaries of architectural design. The recognition is expected to inspire the studio's future projects, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field. It also motivates the team to continue striving for excellence, contributing to the advancement of architectural standards and practices.Natatorium of Southeast University was designed by Chief Architect ZHOU Qi, Architects YANG Jun, YANG Wenjun, HU Die, FU Xiuzhang, and team members GUO Yangbo, LI Xiang, ZHANG Benlin, MA Zhihu, and ZANG Chuanguo.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Natatorium of Southeast University design at:About Zhou Qi StudioZhou Qi Studio, led by Professor Zhou Qi, Ph.D (IIT), IAA, ICOMOS, RIBA, is a prominent architecture firm based in China. The studio's portfolio includes notable projects such as the People's Daily Headquarter in Beijing and the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall of Zhongshan Mausoleum in Nanjing. Zhou Qi Studio's work spans architectural design, conservation, urban renewal, and sustainable architecture, reflecting their commitment to excellence and innovation in the field.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. Their work often incorporates original innovations, elicits strong emotional responses, and makes a notable impact on improving everyday life. The Silver A' Design Award is bestowed upon designs that showcase remarkable technical characteristics, artistic skill, creativity, and a strong potential to benefit society in the category of Architecture, Building and Structure Design, based on criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, and social relevance.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design across all industries since 2008. The award welcomes entries from star architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and influential brands, providing a platform to showcase their design vision and gain global recognition. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

