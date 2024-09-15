Some Paktika Offices Without Buildings

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

SHARAN (Pajhwok): A number of offices do not have their own buildings in Paktika, but the of Interior (MoI) has approved the of four more district complexes in the southeastern province.

Deputy Governor Makhdoom Abdul Salam Saadat told Pajhwok MoI had given the go-ahead to the construction of four district buildings in Paktika, with work on two of them ongoing.

Saadat said:“A number of new administrative district-structures in Paktika have been approved by the government recently. They have no buildings at all. Some others have also been without buildings for years.

“Currently, construction work on Naka and Dela district office complexes is ongoing. Efforts are underway to construct buildings for other district offices as well.”

To provide better services to the people, it was important for government offices in Paktika to have their own buildings, he acknowledged.

Residents of the districts complain they experience a host of problems in getting their paper work done because of the absence of office buildings.

A resident of Gayan district, Abdul Rahman, said the district headquarters had no building of its own and was operating in a rented house.

“If anyone needs to finish his/her work in two or three offices, he/she needs to walk to different parts of the city.”

Hazrat Mohammad from Gomal district told Pajhwok:“There is no facility in our district. Most of offices don't have own buildings.

“In case of official paper work, we need to walk to different locations. It is a big problem for residents and needs to be addressed.”

A resident of the provincial capital, Mohammad Rasool, said some government offices in Sharan were also without their own buildings.

He added:“If an office has no building of its own, it changes its location every year, which becomes a problem for visitors.”

Making similar complaints, a number of other people of Paktika asked the the government to resolve the issue with a sense of urgency.

According to another Pajhwok report, Farah province has a total of 58 civil and military offices in its 11 districts, but 10 of them have no buildings of their own.

