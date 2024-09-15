Moderate Weather Forecast In Most Regions Until Wednesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 15 (Petra) – The Kingdom on Sunday is affected by a cool and humid air mass originating from the eastern Mediterranean, resulting in maximum temperatures dropping 3-4 C below the seasonal average for this time of year.Moderate temperatures will prevail across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience relatively hot conditions, with low clouds appearing.Winds will be moderate from the northwest, occasionally picking up.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department report, the weather will be slightly cold at night, especially over the highlands, and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. There will be an increase in low clouds, making the weather partly cloudy, especially in the western parts of the Kingdom, with moderate northwesterly winds.On Monday, mercury levels will decrease slightly. The weather will be moderate and partly cloudy in most areas, while relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. There is a slight chance of light rain in the early morning in limited areas, particularly in the north of the Kingdom. Winds will be moderate northwesterly occasionally active.On Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather will remain moderate in most areas and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with low clouds appearing in the north and center of the Kingdom.Today's temperature forecasts are as follows: eastern Amman 28 C – 19 C, western Amman 26 C – 17 C, northern highlands 25 C – 15 C, Sharah highlands 26 C – 14 C, and Gulf of Aqaba 37 C – 25 C.