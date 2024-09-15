Three Suspects Arrested For Assaulting A David-Frontera Bus

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Only two are shown but three people suspected of participating in the assault on of a public bus on the David-Frontera route, in the province of Chiriquí, were arrested. The wanted poster below shows a 4th suspect Anthony Nicolas Rojas Hurtado who remains on the loose. On that wanted poster below, the 3 Spanish Sentences translated to English are:

'Crime against Economic Assets in the Form of Armed Robbery'

'Related To the Robbery of a Bus in the Province of Chiriquí'

'Any Information about the Following Person, Call This Phone Number'

This was confirmed by the director general of the National Police, Jaime Fernández.

The arrests were made possible thanks to a joint operation between the Police and the Public Prosecutor's Office, which are currently continuing the investigation of the case. Authorities are reportedly on the trail of a fourth person involved, who has an arrest warrant and remains at large.

Fernandez said special units have been deployed to locate the remaining suspect, asking the public for any information that could contribute to his arrest. The three detainees were placed at the disposal of the competent authorities and will face charges of aggravated robbery, injuries and other crimes. The robbery occurred in the Gariché area, on a little-travelled stretch, where the assailants forced the bus driver to stop and robbed the passengers of money, mobile phones and other valuables. Images of the incident were widely shared on social media.