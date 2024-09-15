(MENAFN- Mid-East) l > Dubai Culture Explores Digital Publishing Trends and its Positive Impacts - Middle East Business News and Information - mid-east Face Insta Tele Tu Twi Web You



Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced that the third edition of the 'Digital Publishing Forum' will be held on 18 September at Etihad Museum. The forum aims to shed light on the trends in digital publishing, its economic impact, and the main challenges it faces. It will also encourage publishers, experts, and specialists in the field to present innovative solutions that support and expand the digital publishing industry in the UAE. The forum, held under the umbrella of the 'Ta'beer' platform reflects Dubai Culture's commitment to enhancing the cultural movement in Dubai.

The forum will feature a series of panel discussions and interactive workshops with prominent authors, writers, and publishing professionals in the UAE. These include HE Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, Dr. Saeed Al Marri, Chief Information Security Officer at Dubai Police, and Ibrahim Khadem, Director of the Media Regulation Office at the UAE Media Council, who will participate in a session titled 'Prospects of Digital Publishing in the Emirates: Cyber Security, Intellectual Property, and Governance', moderated by writer and publisher Jamal Alshehhi, Founder and General Manager of Kuttab Publishing House.

In the session 'The Digital Publishing Market', Dr. Khalid Alwazani, Associate Professor of Public Policies at, and Dr Mounia Drissi, Assistant Professor at MBRSG, will discuss the evolution of the digital publishing market, changes in content consumption, the growth of e-books and digital magazines, and the impact of technology on the publishing industry. During the session moderated by Mona Mostafa El-Sholkamy, Assistant Professor at MBRSG, the participants will also explore the latest innovations in digital distribution and marketing tools, the challenges related to intellectual property rights and future trends in the industry. Additionally, Professor Melodena Stephens, Professor of Innovation Management at MBRSG will present an academic workshop on artificial intelligence literacy.

The forum will host Hamid Binkaram, Editor-in-Chief of Al Bayan newspaper, and Mohamed Alhammadi, Editor-in-Chief of Jusoor Post, in a session titled 'Digital Publishing and Media,' moderated by Zainab Alajmi, TV presenter at Dubai Media Incorporated. Meanwhile, Marwan Al Hel, Director of Economic News and Program Presenter at Dubai Media Incorporated, and Muath Alamri, a Saudi economic and statistical media specialist in the Professional Association for Statisticians and Data Scientists, will highlight the role of digital publishing in supporting the economy. This session, moderated by radio presenter Sami Elrabah, will focus on industry trends and the opportunities it presents.

The forum is to feature several leading digital platforms in the book trade and exhibitions, including Fujairah Digital Library, Sharjah Publishing City, Menassah Distribution Company, the Saudi platform 'Samawy', the Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association, and NICGulf. These platforms will showcase a range of innovative technologies to enhance the user experience of digital platforms and expand access to literary and cultural content.

Mohammed Al Hebsi, Acting Director of the Literature Department at Dubai Culture, affirmed the Authority's commitment to supporting digital publishing in Dubai and advancing its key components, saying:“The 'Digital Publishing Forum' reflects the Authority's efforts to build bridges of communication and dialogue between publishers, experts, and specialists to exchange experiences, opinions, and perspectives that can advance this industry. As an integral part of the cultural and creative sectors, digital publishing significantly impacts the local literary scene. The forum offers a vital space for participants to explore new work methods, adopt digital tools, and use them to produce knowledge in ways that meet modern demands and the aspirations of today's readers.”