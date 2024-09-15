(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 15 (KUNA)

--

1963 -- Kuwait represented by the of finance inks an agreement with Gulf Kuwait Company and BB Kuwait Limited to the State with surplus at the cost rate.

1980 -- The seventh Asian kicks off in Kuwait with participation of ten teams. The championship proceeded until September 30 and the Kuwaiti team was crowned as the top champion.

1990 -- Kuwaiti embassies and consulates heed orders by the Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad to disburse allocations for the Kuwaiti families abroad during the flagrant Iraqi occupation of the country.

1996 -- The petrochemicals company Equate signs with a group of local, regional and international banks a long term loan accord worth USD 1.200 million (USD 3.8 million) and an operating loan accord valued at KD 45 million (USD 145 million) for constructing a petrochemical complex in Al-Shuaibah.

2004 -- OPEC member states name Kuwaiti Minister of Energy Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as the organization's chief.

2005 -- The Kuwaiti shooting team wins the skeet competition as part of the Asian tournament held in Thailand.

2009 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issues a decree permitting establishment of a shareholding company (Warba Bank) at a capital of KD 100 million (USD 323 million).

2010 -- The Kuwaiti Fund for Arab Economic Development lends the Ivory Coast KD 3.2 million (USD 10.3 million) to co-fund construction of a key road.

2016 -- Oxford University names the oldest chair for the Arabic language after the Kuwaiti poet Abdulaziz Al-Babtain.

2021 -- The application Sahel is inaugurated during the first digital transformation convention.

2022 -- The health center for the Abu Fatira residential area was inaugurated, including various clinics.

2023 - Kuwait Foreign Ministry handed Iraq's Ambassador a protest note over the whereas of a recent ruling by the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court which rescinded the agreement on maritime navigation at Khor Abdullah. (end) aa