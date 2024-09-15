Russians Strike Kharkiv With Missile Launchers, Fires Break Out

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several explosions were heard during the air raid in Kharkiv.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov in Telegram .

“Several explosions in the city. Preliminary - in the Kyiv district,” he wrote.

Experts are examining the places of hits. At the moment, there are no casualties, the mayor added.

An air alert has been declared in the Kharkiv region.

Soon after, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, clarified that the enemy had struck with at least two UAVs, and that non-residential buildings were on fire.

As reported, five civilians were injure in Kharkiv region over the past day as a result of shelling. At night, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and Zolochiv with guided aerial bombs.

Photo for illustrative purposes