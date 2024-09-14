Revolutionizing Device Authentication, Dono Chain Sets A New Standard For Iot Security With The Taiko BCR Protocol

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The upcoming 6G infrastructure-based IoT (Internet of Things) smart era envisions an environment where countless devices in homes, businesses, and industries are interconnected, exchanging real-time data. In such an environment, seamless communication and collaboration between devices are essential. In smart homes, refrigerators, washing machines, lights, and security cameras are connected to a single network, providing convenience to users, while in smart factories, machines and robots perform tasks autonomously.However, as IoT device connectivity expands, so do security threats. The rapid advancement of AI technology has enabled sophisticated attacks such as deepfake phishing. Deep fake phishing uses AI to generate fake information that appears real, undermining the trust between devices and users. Without securing device trust and safety, severe security issues can arise.In the face of these threats, device authentication becomes critical. Device authentication is a process that verifies each device as trustworthy, ensuring safe interactions between devices. Its goal is to prevent communication errors caused by fake or malicious devices while maintaining the integrity and security of data.To address these challenges, DONO VAULT has designed a secure communication protocol that tokenizes device authentication through blockchain and assigns signatures. This allows for the verification of device trustworthiness and the establishment of a stable communication environment.DONO VAULT has adopted blockchain layer rollup technology, which enables seamless communication between device chains by organizing each user's group of devices into a single chain. Farhan Qadir, CEO of DONO VAULT, emphasized the superiority of the Taiko BCR (Based Contestable Rollups) rollup protocol, stating, "This technology not only offers scalability between L1 and L2 chains but also extends from L2 to L3, making it highly optimized for inter-device authentication."Furthermore, DONO VAULT, which has received approval for its vault business in Dubai's DMCC, is set to showcase the Dono Chain-a device authentication and signature solution based on Taiko's BCR protocol-at the GITEX 2024 Global Dubai AI Conference. This demonstration is expected to pave the way for secure interactions between devices in the next-generation IoT security landscape.Website :

