Bigg Boss 19: Will Abhishek Bajaj Re-Enter The House? Here's What He Says

Abhishek's departure has outraged viewers, who have questioned the producers' decision and even criticised the program for its prejudices. Many fans are now hoping to see the actor return to the show as a wild card.

Bigg Boss 19 is quickly nearing its much-anticipated grand finale, and the tension in the house only grows. In an unexpected surprise, the reality show eliminated not one, but two candidates: Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri.

Abhishek's departure has outraged viewers, who have questioned the producers' decision and even criticised the program for its prejudices. Many fans are now hoping to see the actor return to the show as a wild card.

Reacting to his fans' wish to see him back on the show, Abhishek told Filmygyan,“Wild card mein daal sakte hai. Mujhe to jeet ke aana hai aur mein trophy jeetna chahta tha tabhi jaan laga rakhi thi maine. (They can send me as a wild card. I want to win, and I wanted to lift the trophy, hence I put everything into it)."

Following his expulsion, the actor discussed his friendship with co-contestant Ashnoor Kaur, as well as the two's viral conversations. In an interview with Zoom, Abhishek addressed the persistent speculations linking him romantically to Ashnoor.

He emphasised that their relationship is built on friendship and mutual respect. He stated, "It is true friendship, poori dosti hai. Why should you be afraid of love, since it is the most powerful emotion? Pyaar toh takat hain. There is no such thought.

Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt were considered safe during this weekend's elimination, leaving Abhishek, Neelam, and Ashnoor in jeopardy. Pranit, as the house captain, was given the ability to rescue one participant, and he chose to protect Ashnoor, rescuing her from elimination. As a consequence, Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj's journey on Bigg Boss came to an end as they were evicted. Ashnoor fell into tears, and Abhishek consoled her before departing.

Their exit has left the house with ten contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari, and Pranit More.