Sumit Nagal, India's Top Tennis Star, Denied China Visa Ahead Of Australian Open Playoff

New Delhi: In an unexpected diplomatic hiccup, India's number one ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal has publicly appealed to Chinese authorities after his visa application was rejected without explanation, potentially jeopardising his participation in a crucial Australian Open playoff tournament scheduled to be held in China. Nagal, who currently holds the top spot in Indian men's tennis, took to social media to directly address China's Ambassador to India and the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, describing the situation as urgent and requesting immediate intervention.“I am supposed to fly to China soon to represent India at the Australian Open Playoff. But my visa was rejected without reason. Your urgent help would be much appreciated,” he wrote. The visa rejection comes at a critical juncture for the 28-year-old tennis professional, who has been working to maintain his international ranking and secure a spot in major Grand Slam tournaments. The Australian Open playoff represents a significant opportunity for Nagal to qualify for one of tennis's most prestigious events.

[URGENT] Respected @China_Amb_India and @ChinaSpox_India I am Sumit Nagal, India's No.1 Tennis player I am supposed to fly to China soon to represent India at the Australian Open Playoff. But my visa was rejected without reasonYour urgent help would be much appreciated

- Sumit Nagal (@nagalsumit) November 11, 2025

Who is Sumit Nagal?

Sumit Nagal is India's top-ranked men's tennis player, currently holding a career-high ranking of world No. 68 achieved in July 2024. Nagal announced his arrival on the world stage by winning the 2015 Wimbledon boys' doubles title with Vietnamese partner Lý Hoàng Nam, becoming the sixth Indian to capture a junior Grand Slam title. He made headlines at the 2019 US Open by winning a set against Roger Federer in his Grand Slam debut. A year later, he became the first Indian since Somdev Devvarman in 2013 to win a main draw singles match at a Grand Slam, defeating Bradley Klahn at the 2020 US Open. At the 2024 Australian Open, Nagal upset 31st seed Alexander Bublik, becoming the first Indian to defeat a seeded player in a Grand Slam singles main draw since Ramesh Krishnan in 1989. He followed this with a Masters 1000 victory over Matteo Arnaldi at Monte Carlo, marking the first Masters win for an Indian male player on clay. Nagal represented India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, becoming the first Indian in 25 years to reach the second round of Olympic singles tennis. He has won six ATP Challenger titles, including back-to-back clay court victories in Europe during 2023, and entered the top 100 rankings in February 2024-becoming just the tenth Indian to achieve this milestone. A Davis Cup team member since 2018, Nagal has overcome injuries and setbacks to establish himself as India's premier tennis talent on the international circuit.