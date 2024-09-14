SINEXCEL And Fastcharge.Me Forge Partnership For EV Charging Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL, a well-established global supplier of storage and EV charging solutions, has signed a strategic partnership with FastCharge ("FCME") at RE+ 2024. This collaboration aims to expand the deployment of innovative EV charging solutions to the growing EV in America.

Under the agreement, SINEXCEL will a range of EV charging products and solutions to FCME upon request, enhancing FCME's charging infrastructure and expanding its across America.

SINEXCEL and FastCharge Forge Partnership for EV Charging Solutions

"We chose to partner with SINEXCEL for their EV charging solutions because of their strong, nearly 20-year, foundation in power electronics and their deep expertise in the EV charging and Energy Storage sectors," said Moshe Becker, CEO and Co-Founder of FCME. "We have full confidence in their robust and enduring technologies, capabilities and capacities in the global EV charging market. We are excited about the high performance and reliability of charging experiences these charging solutions will offer to our customers, and we look forward to introducing more innovative solutions through this collaboration."

Derek Leng, General Manager of SINEXCEL North America, added, "We are thrilled to partner with FCME and all the related parties. FCME has a very in-depth market understanding and insights, strong technical capabilities and visionary foresight. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our goals and visions of bringing exceptional EV charging solutions and customer experiences to the North American EV charging market."

This partnership marks a significant step forward in the mission to advance EV infrastructure, ensuring that SINEXCEL and FCME are at the forefront of delivering superior charging solutions that meet the evolving needs of American customers and end-users.

Since 2007, SINEXCEL has been dedicated to power electronics, Energy Storage and EV charging solutions. Expanding its reach to over 60 countries, SINEXCEL invests over 10% of its revenue into R&D, driving innovation and the development of reliable, high-quality products and solutions. As a trusted partner of global EV charging market leaders like Shell and BP, SINEXCEL is set to make a significant impact in the U.S. market through its collaboration with FCME and other business partners, paving the way for a more sustainable and greener future.

