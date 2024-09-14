COP29's Targeted Support For Small Island States Commended
Date
9/14/2024 7:16:37 AM
It is commendable that the 29th session of the conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29)
has focused on providing targeted support for small island states,
Azernews reports.
This sentiment was shared during the "Climate Change and
Diplomacy" panel at the Commonwealth of Nations headquarters in
London, part of a training event for young Commonwealth diplomats.
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the UK, Elin Suleymanov, discussed
Azerbaijan's preparations for COP29, emphasizing the nation's key
objectives and initiatives for the event. He highlighted
Azerbaijan's commitment to supporting small island states and
developing nations, particularly through the Action Fund for
Climate Finance.
Other speakers, including Karen Mae Hill, High Commissioner of
Antigua and Barbuda, Johnston Busingye, High Commissioner of
Rwanda, Xiaohong Yang from the Asian Development Bank, and UN
representatives, praised Azerbaijan's role in assisting small
island states as the host of COP29. They underscored the importance
of raising public awareness on climate change and advancing
international climate goals, while also sharing success stories and
positive developments in climate action.
