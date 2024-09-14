India Awaits Nod For Fresh Batch Of Cheetahs From Kenya As Project Nears Two Year Mark

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Project Cheetah will complete two years next week amid efforts to translocate a fresh batch of animals from Kenya. Indian authorities have already finalised their part of the MoU process and now await a green signal from officials in the other country. Discussions are also underway with South Africa for the possible translocation of 12 to 16 surplus cheetahs.

Cheetah Project Steering Committee adviser SP Yadav told PTI that animals for the breeding centre currently being built in the Bunni grasslands of Gujarat will also be brought from Kenya. No official timeline has been given for the upcoming relocations. However Yadav indicated that“winter is the ideal time to bring them”.

“The Memorandum of Understanding process is in progress. India has finalised its part, and the Kenyan government needs to approve it. After that, both governments will sign the MoU,” said Yadav, who is also the director general of the International Big Cat Alliance.

| Cheetah Gamini, her 5 cubs enjoy monsoon showers at Kuno National Park | Watch

20 cheetahs have been brought to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh since the project was introduced - the first-ever intercontinental translocation of the big cats. Seventeen cubs have also been born in India over the past two years. However eight adult cheetahs (three females and five males) and five cubs have also died during this time . There are currently 24 cheetahs living within enclosures in Kuno.

"Discussions are ongoing with South Africa. It has already identified 12 to 16 surplus cheetahs. They must either give them to another country or euthanise them. That is the current situation," Yadav added.





| 5-month-old Cheetah cub dies in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno Park

The 'Action Plan for Reintroduction of Cheetah in India' talks about bringing around 12-14 cheetahs each year from South Africa, Namibia and other African countries for five years to establish a founder stock. The grand initiative completes two years on September 17.

(With inputs from agencies)