Bayern Player Joshua Kimmich Eyes Move To Barcelona

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has expressed a desire to join Spanish giants FC Barcelona, Azernews reports.

The 29-year-old German, whose contract with Bayern expires in 2025, reportedly hopes to make the switch to as a free agent when his current deal concludes.

Kimmich, who has been recently appointed captain of the German national team, had the idea of moving to the Catalan club while Xavi was already serving as Barcelona's head coach.

So far this season, Kimmich has made 5 appearances for Bayern, netting 1 goal.