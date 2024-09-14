Bayern Player Joshua Kimmich Eyes Move To Barcelona
9/14/2024 5:18:19 AM
Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has expressed a desire
to join Spanish giants FC Barcelona, Azernews
reports.
The 29-year-old German, whose contract with Bayern expires in
2025, reportedly hopes to make the switch to Barcelona as a free
agent when his current deal concludes.
Kimmich, who has been recently appointed captain of the German
national team, had the idea of moving to the Catalan club while
Xavi was already serving as Barcelona's head coach.
So far this season, Kimmich has made 5 appearances for Bayern,
netting 1 goal.
