Cairo Welcomes UN Water Envoy Appointment

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- Egypt Saturday welcomed a recent decision by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint Indonesian Foreign Retno L.P. Marsudi as his Special Envoy on Water.

In a press release, the Egyptian of Foreign Affairs said that the UN chief's decision was the culmination of Egyptian efforts aiming at revamping multilateral action to address new challenges.

It said it looks forward to promoting cooperation with the new UN envoy to achieve the 2030 agenda goals to face water scarcity amid Egypt's endeavor to save water resources and push forward transnational cooperation as per international law.

It added that Egypt, in collaboration with Germany, had exerted a wide-scale move ahead of the 2023 UN water conference to appoint a UN water envoy in a bid to support the member states, particularly countries with water scarcity, amid challenges to attain the sixth UN development goal of water.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Friday the appointment of Retno L.P. Marsudi of Indonesia as his Special Envoy on Water, aiming at galvanizing partnerships and concerted efforts to advance the water agenda, including the follow-up on the outcomes of the UN 2023 Water Conference.

The Special Envoy will draw on these outcomes in the lead-up to various global water processes, particularly the UN 2026 Water Conference. She will support efforts to ensure a water-secure future for all by advocating for stronger political, economic and sociocultural cooperation at all levels.

The Special Envoy will also aim to enhance international cooperation and synergies among various international water processes in support of the achievement of all water-related goals and targets, such as Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. (end)

ism









MENAFN14092024000071011013ID1108673297