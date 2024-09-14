Beijing: Chinses Army Prepared To Counter Threats On Taiwan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- The Chinese said that its forces are prepared to counter any threats or provocations after two German warships transited the Taiwan Strait on Friday.

In a statement released on Saturday, Chinese military spokesperson Li XI said that the German frigate Baden-Wأ1⁄4rttemberg and the ship Frankfurt transited through the Taiwan Strait on Friday, saying they "increase security risks and send the wrong message."

The People's Liberation Army reportedly deployed naval and air units to monitor and deter the German vessels as they navigated the strait.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday: "The Taiwan question is not about freedom of navigation but about China's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"We firmly oppose any act of provocation under the pretext of freedom of navigation that harms China's sovereignty and security," she added.

She explained that China respects countries' right to navigation in relevant waters in accordance with China's laws and international laws, including UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea). (end)

