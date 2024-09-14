Pakistan: FIA Books Imran Khan For Inciting Government Officer To Mutiny

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Sep 14 (IANS) The Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan has registered a case against former Prime Imran Khan, the incarcerated founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for allegedly inciting a officer to mutiny.

This comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Khan's activities and statements, reported Pakistan's Dunya News reported.

Local said that the former Pakistan PM had allegedly shared a post from his verified X (formerly Twitter) account which contained inflammatory remarks against key government officials and institutions.

The investigation agency deemed the post as an attempt to incite public unrest and calling for a nationwide protest movement.

A FIA team was also dispatched to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi - where Imran Khan is serving a jail term in various cases of corruption, incitement to violence and matters of national security - to question him but was unable to proceed with the interrogation as the PTI leader reportedly refused to answer questions in the absence of his legal representatives.

The team included Deputy Director Cyber Crime, Ayaz Khan and several other members.

Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar announced that the FIA would be delving into Khan's social media accounts as he had use these platforms to instigate "chaos and anarchy" in the country and undermine the national security.

He also indicated that the investigation agency would seek to uncover the identity of the individual managing Khan's social media presence and determine whether the posts were made under Khan's direction or by someone else, Dunya News reported.

Tarar condemned Khan's actions, stating that attempts had been made to conspire against key state institutions, including the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

He described Khan's efforts to mobilise public sentiment against these institutions as highly condemnable.

The information minister further characterised Khan's recent social media post as "tantamount to sedition and creating anarchy" within the country.