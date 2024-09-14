Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size, Scope & Growth Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Antimicrobial Wipes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Trends, size, share, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Antimicrobial Wipes?



The global antimicrobial wipes markеt size reached US$ 9.7 billion in 2023. The market to reach US$ 20.9 billion in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during 2024-2032.



What are Antimicrobial Wipes Market?



Antimicrobial wipes are single-use cloths saturated with a solution containing antimicrobial substances. These wipes are designed to clean and disinfect surfaces by eliminating or inhibiting the growth of microorganisms like bacteria and viruses. Widely utilized in healthcare, food preparation, and household settings, antimicrobial wipes play a crucial role in preventing infections. They offer convenience and effectiveness in killing various harmful germs, making them indispensable for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene.



Request for a sample copy with detail analysis:



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Antimicrobial Wipes Market industry?



The antimicrobial wipes market growth is driven by various factors. The antimicrobial wipes market is seeing rapid expansion, propelled by the increasing focus on hygiene and infection prevention, especially in healthcare. These wipes, containing pre-moistened antimicrobial solutions, offer a convenient and efficient method for surface cleaning and disinfection. The market's growth has been further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has heightened awareness of the importance of disinfection in limiting the spread of infectious diseases. There is also a rising demand for convenient cleaning solutions in households and other settings. Moreover, advancements in antimicrobial formulations and packaging designs are anticipated to drive further market growth in the foreseeable future. Hence, all these factors contribute to antimicrobial wipes market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Product Type

• Skincare Wipes

• Surface Disinfectant Wipes

• Medicated Pet Wipes

• Handwipes

• Others



By Formulation Type

• Alcohol-based Wipes

• Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (Quats)-based Wipes

• Chlorine-based Wipes

• Hydrogen Peroxide-based Wipes

• Others



By End User

1. Healthcare

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Nursing Homes

2. Food & Beverage

3. Household & Residential

4. Manufacturing & Industrial

5. Commercial & Institutional

• Schools

• Offices

• hotels

6. Others (automotive, aerospace, retail, etc.)



By Sales Channel

• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Discount Stores

• Multi-brand Stores

• Online Retail Sales

• Independent Departmental Stores



North America

• United States

• Canada



Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Poland

• Benelux

• Nordic

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• ASEAN

• Australia & New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina



Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• United Arab Emirates

• Israel

• Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



• The Procter & Gamble Company

• Crosstex International Inc.

• coVita

• Hopkins Medical Products

• Nootie

• CleanTex

• GAMA Healthcare Ltd.

• GOJO Industries, Inc.

• Eisai Co. Ltd.

• Himalaya Wellness Company

• Reckitt Benckiser

• S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.



Discover more:



If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.



About Us:

Reports and Insights consistently mееt international benchmarks in the market research industry and maintain a kееn focus on providing only the highest quality of reports and analysis outlooks across markets, industries, domains, sectors, and verticals. We have bееn catering to varying market nееds and do not compromise on quality and research efforts in our objective to deliver only the very best to our clients globally.



Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.



Contact Us:

Reports and Insights Business Research Pvt. Ltd.

1820 Avenue M, Brooklyn, NY, 11230, United States

Contact No: +1-(347)-748-1518

Email: ...

Website:

Follow us on LinkedIn:

Follow us on twitter:





MENAFN14092024004629010566ID1108673101