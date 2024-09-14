Engineer Retorts: 'You Have Lost By 2 Lakh Votes'

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Engineer Rashid, who was recently released on bail by a Delhi court to campaign for elections, reacted to Abdullah's remarks by questioning the credibility of the challenge.

Speaking to reporters in Anantnag, the AIP chief said that Abdullah lost the Lok Sabha election by over 2 lakh votes.“What challenge will he (Omar) give me as he lost the Lok Sabha election by over 2 lakh votes,” he said.

The Member of Parliament (MP) from Baramulla dismissed accusations of separatism, saying,“If speaking truth is separatism then I'm proud to be a separatist. By calling us separatist voters, Delhi must think if voters are separatists then no one is with India in Kashmir,” he said.

