DD News Organises 'DD Dialogue' On Assembly Elections In J&K
Date
9/13/2024 3:17:38 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- To provide Political insights vis-à-vis Assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir, Doordarshan News organised 'DD Dialogue' at Sheri Kashmir International convention Centre in Srinagar today.
The DD Dialogue is a platform, bringing together eminent voices, political, social and economic experts to provide insights and their perspective in the wake of upcoming assembly elections in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.
The DD Dialogue commenced with an inaugural interview with Lieutenant Governor J&K, Manoj Sinha throwing light on the J&K's changing scenario. The dialogue also proceeded through lively interviews of Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, former Chief Minister & Vice President JKNC, Omar Abdullah in separate sessions.
The programme was followed by a series of interactive panel discussions on Political and economical ground realities of J&K as well as on the scenario of people's mandate in J&K.
The 'DD Dialogue' was attended by Darakshan Andrabi, Chairperson J&K Waqf Board, Salman Anees Soz, National Spokesperson Congress.
Others who participated in the 'DD Dialogue' panel discussions were Prof. Gul Wani, Senior Journalists, Zulfiqar Majid, Tahir Mohiddin, Dr. Tawseef Ahmad, Secretary Rotary Club, RTI activist, Raja Muzzafar Bhat, Rafiq Shah, ST leader, Fayaz Ahmad, OBC Activist and Social Activist, Omar Bhat.
The DD Dialogue will be telecast on DD News today onwards.
