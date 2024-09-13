Qatar's Permanent Delegation To Geneva Participates In Session On Sustainable Trade, Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva, HE Dr Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah took part in a pivotal session organised by Qatar's Permanent Delegation, in collaboration with the State of Qatar's Office to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and Hamad Bin Khalifa University. The session, titled "Sustainable Trade and Entrepreneurship: Pathways to Re-Globalisation," was held at the WTO headquarters in Geneva.

In her address, Her Excellency emphasized that sustainable trade is not merely an instrument for economic growth, but a pathway to deeper global cooperation, social development, and resilience. She highlighted that sustainable trade and entrepreneurship are key to tackling contemporary challenges such as climate change, economic inequalities, and the necessity for inclusive development. Dr Al Muftah underscored the indispensable role of the WTO in offering a multilateral framework that integrates sustainability into global trade practices.

Her Excellency further noted that Qatar has long been a champion of these objectives, recognising the significance of international agreements and partnerships. Qatar takes pride in supporting global humanitarian efforts and promoting an innovative approach to sustainable development, as outlined in the Doha Program of Action for the Least Developed Countries.

Dr Al Muftah also stressed that peace is not only the absence of war, but the absence of inequality and injustice, drawing connections between sustainable trade and peace. She explained that both demand collective, multilateral action and a commitment to justice and fairness.

Highlighting Qatar's dedication to sustainable trade, Her Excellency pointed to the nation's recent formal acceptance of the WTO's Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, underscoring Qatar's commitment to safeguarding the marine ecosystem and promoting environmental sustainability.

By taking this step, Qatar not only supports global efforts to curb harmful fishing subsidies but also reaffirms the vital role of the WTO in delivering global public goods. Her Excellency expressed hope that Qatar's leadership in this area would inspire other WTO members to follow suit, strengthening the collective resolve for marine sustainability and the livelihoods dependent on it.

Additionally, she referenced a summit held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in partnership with UNESCO. The summit explored how businesses can align their economic, social, and environmental goals with operational strategies, reinforcing Qatar's commitment to a balanced and sustainable global future.