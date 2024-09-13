Georgia, China Sign Agreement To Develop Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

An agreement on the development of the Middle Corridor has been signed between Georgia and China, Azernews reports citing Georgian media.

The document was signed by Levan Davitashvili, Georgia's Minister of Economy, and Chao Chenxin, Chairman of China's National Development and Reform Commission.

"The memorandum allows us to establish closer trade and economic relations with China, attract additional investments, and boost the export of Georgian products to China. It will also help us attract more cargo to our corridor, enhancing Georgia's role as a regional hub," Davitashvili stated.

The Middle Corridor extends through China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, and European countries, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line as part of the route.