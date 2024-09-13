Georgia, China Sign Agreement To Develop Middle Corridor
9/13/2024 3:12:23 PM
Nazrin Abdul
An agreement on the development of the Middle Corridor has been
signed between Georgia and China, Azernews reports
citing Georgian media.
The document was signed by Levan Davitashvili, Georgia's
Minister of Economy, and Chao Chenxin, Chairman of China's National
Development and Reform Commission.
"The memorandum allows us to establish closer trade and economic
relations with China, attract additional investments, and boost the
export of Georgian products to China. It will also help us attract
more cargo to our corridor, enhancing Georgia's role as a regional
hub," Davitashvili stated.
The Middle Corridor extends through China, Kazakhstan,
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, and European countries, including the
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line as part of the route.
