(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Bringko Announces Its Global Expansion for Korean Top Brands



SEOUL, S.KOREA, Sept 13, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

Bringko today is proud to announce its global expansion for Korean top brands. The is captivating global users as the most convenient service for purchasing Korean products.

Bringko, a cross-border platform that enables customers to easily purchase Korean goods from abroad, has grown into a leading platform in the global reverse-shopping market. Since its launch four years ago, Bringko has recorded cumulative sales of approximately KRW 70 billion.

Bringko delivers high-quality Korean products to over 200,000 members across 21 countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Japan. It provides a service that consolidates payments and shipments from over 200 renowned Korean online shopping malls, even for customers without a Korean bank account. Major global credit cards and PayPal are accepted for simple and convenient transactions. Additionally, with its combined shipping service, customers can enjoy the lowest international shipping rates. Korean products purchased through Bringko are swiftly shipped internationally via major couriers like FedEx and UPS. The platform, available on both the App Store and Google Play, offers free app downloads to users worldwide.

Bringko is also actively expanding its services beyond the Korean community, targeting international customers. In August 2023, a video by a TikToker showcasing a beauty product purchased through Bringko went viral, resulting in over 10,000 new orders from foreign customers. The platform's proactive, tailored marketing efforts have led to a rapid increase in foreign customers purchasing K-brand products through Bringko.

The company continually updates its services to ensure that consumers around the world can easily purchase and quickly receive Korean products such as K-pop albums, merchandise, food, beauty items, clothing, baby products, and books. In the second half of 2024, Bringko plans to offer its services in a total of five languages by adding Chinese and Japanese language packs to its existing English services.

Recently, Bringko has achieved significant sales success by entering TikTailor, leveraging its TikTok marketing expertise and operational know-how from its own global mall, Ringko. By discovering U.S.-based creators and managing TikTok Shop's seller center, Bringko is positioning itself as a leader in TikTailor and pioneering global market expansion for Korean beauty brands.

