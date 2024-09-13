Russians Attack Village In Kherson Region With Drone
9/13/2024 3:12:04 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military attacked the village of Sadove, Kherson region, with a drone, injuring a 52-year-old man.
This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“An ambulance took to the hospital a resident of Sadove who was injured by a Russian UAV strike. As a result of the explosives dropped from the drone, the 52-year-old man suffered an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to his arm and leg,” the report says.
It is noted that the victim is being provided with medical care.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Kherson, Russian invaders dropped explosives from a drone near a shuttle bus with six passenger . All passengers were unharmed, the driver was hit by the blast wave.
