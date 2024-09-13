Saucony® and Jae Tips Unveil the 'To-Do List' Collection, Launching Globally on September 20

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The collection features the iconic ProGrid Omni 9 and kids Shadow 6000s in vibrant colorways and design elements reflective of Jae's signature style

Saucony , a leading global performance running lifestyle brand, today announced that the To-Do List Collection, its third collaboration with Bronx native Jae Tips , will be available globally at Saucony beginning September 20.

The To-Do List collection features two colorways of the Saucony ProGrid Omni 9 and, for the first time for Jae Tips, two kids' Shadow 6000s. As a devout and loving father to two children, both who were featured in the To-Do List campaign, Jae believes that inspiration, goal setting, and expression can start as a child, the same way it did for himself.



"There has been a ton of buzz surrounding the To-Do List collection since Jae teased it at Paris Fashion Week in June, we're super excited about our upcoming global launch," said Russ Pope, Saucony's senior brand marketing manager. "Jae Tips is an integral member of the Saucony family, and our partnership provides the brand tremendous energy because of our strong alignment on values, community, and of course product and design. We feel very fortunate to be able to work together and are excited to share this drop."

The collection takes inspiration from the Bronx lifestyle, dedicated to the reliable and comfortable sneakers that help navigate through goals and tackle every task with ease. Packaged in a custom designed Jae Tips box, each sneaker in the collection is packed with a vibrant array of colors, continuing to tell Jae Tips' love for color theory and feature a custom sock liner, and graphic heel prints and tongue badging.



"I'm excited to continue the journey with Saucony and bring these new designs to life," said Jae Tips. "In a big city, with countless tasks on your to-do list, having a comfortable pair of shoes is essential. The ProGrid Omni 9 and Shadow 6000s were the perfect canvas for my creative expression, and I can't wait for fans to experience it."

The release comes after an award-winning year for Jae Tips and Saucony, who in 2023 received the FNAA Collaboration Of The Year award and Collaborator Of The Year from Nice Kicks. As with past releases, Saucony and Jae Tips have multiple in-store events planned across the country to meet with Jae Tips and purchase the Jae Tips x Saucony ProGrid Omni 9 'To-Do List' ahead of the global release. Stops include Likelihood in Seattle on September 13, DVSN West in Denver on September 15, and Kicking It in Austin on September 20.

To shop the collection, visit Saucony beginning September 20.

About Saucony: Saucony, the 'Original Running Brand' and a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW ), is a leading global performance running brand that fuses innovation, style and culture. Widely recognized for award-winning technologies including PWRRUNTM PB, PWRRUN+TM, and SPEEDROLLTM, Saucony creates innovative technical and lifestyle footwear and apparel across Road, Trail and Originals. Founded in 1898, Saucony exists to inspire and enable people to live a better life through running culture, self-expression and their impact on the world. For more information, visit .

